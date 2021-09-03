Pickleball community continues to grow in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Pickleball Incorporated, or SPI, has been working to grow the sport of pickleball in Saskatoon over the last four years.

The group has partnered with both Pickleball Saskatchewan, and Pickleball Canada to help broaden the sport’s appeal to a larger age demographic of athletes.

“It’s just exploded,” SPI President Marilyn Barrington said. “To the youth, to young families, to young couples — people of all ages.”

As the popularity of the sport grows, so too does the need for courts. There are currently two large outdoor setups, with nine courts at Father Basil Markle Park, and four at Umea Park.

However, as of this summer, the sport has gained a four-season home at the Henk Ruys Soccer Centre.

“This is, by far and away, the best we could’ve imagined to have,” SPI board member Betty Beaton said.

Recently, the facility hosted the provincial championships and the tournament drew the biggest turnout for any pickleball event ever held in Saskatoon.

The growth comes as no surprise to Beaton, who’s seen the sports popularity rapidly increase over her decade of playing.

“We don’t even have enough facilities to accommodate all of the pickleball demand,” she said.

SPI notes the sport’s explosion can be attributed to their relentless work, exposing not only adults to the sport, but teens and children as well.

“We’ve had a lot of high schools asking for lessons,” Barrington explained. “So, that is something that we offer, and encourage.”

“There’s very few sports that you can pick up,” Beaton said, “that you can then do with your grandchildren, or your children, and this is one of them.”

Beyond the obvious physical benefits of playing the game, the players all rave about the inclusive nature of the pickleball community.

“Pickleball people are just the nicest people I’ve met,” Beaton said. “Literally, some of my best friends that I have, I’ve met through the sport.”

Although the social aspect is enjoyed by the athletes, it’s the competition that keeps them coming back for more.

“I’ve never received a medal for anything in my life,” Beaton said. “So, at age 60, I’m in there trying to win some medals and hopefully some day I can win the gold.”