Health

Regina high schools will make masks mandatory as of Tuesday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 1:56 pm
Public and Catholic school divisions in Regina and Saskatoon are mandating masks for elementary school students, but not all parents are happy about the continuing requirement.

The Regina public and catholic school divisions have both announced masks will be required to be worn in all high schools as of Tuesday.

Read more: Regina elementary, high school students head back to school

“This means that masks will need to be worn by all employees, students and visitors at Regina Public Schools’ eight high schools, Campus Regina Public and the Allan Blakeney Adult Campus,” a letter from the public division stated.

Both school divisions said the decision was made following recommendations from Regina-area medical health officers, given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

As of Thursday, Regina reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and currently has 130 active.

Masks were previously mandatory for all public and Catholic elementary school students, staff and visitors but only recommended for high school students and staff.

Students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks in all elementary and high schools as well as division buildings, the public division said.

Read more: City of Regina mask mandate will apply to REAL facilities, including Mosaic Stadium

Masks are also mandatory on all school transportation. Mask use is not required where physical distancing is possible, such as outdoors, the public school letter added.

Both school divisions said they will continue to work with public health partners to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to staff and students.

“We want all our staff and students with us, in classes, on the football field, rehearsing for drama productions and reconnecting with friends. This will not happen without cooperation from all our stakeholders,” the Catholic school division said in its announcement.

 

