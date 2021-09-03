COVID-19: Nova Scotia announces 5 new cases, renews state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new recoveries.

The province is also renewing its state of emergency. The order will take effect Sunday at noon and will be extended until Sept. 19, unless the government terminates it or extends it.

Of the new cases, two are in the central health zone. One is related to travel while the other is under investigation.

There are also two cases in the western zone, with one related to travel and one under investigation.

The last case is in the northern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 55 active cases of COVID-19, with nobody in hospital. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,824 tests on Thursday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 78 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 71.4 per cent have received their second dose.

Vaccine data

In a release, the province also provided an update on vaccination rates among COVID-19 cases.

Of the 4,357 cases between March 15 and Sept. 2, 92.4 per cent were unvaccinated. Six per cent were partially vaccinated and 1.6 per cent were fully vaccinated.

There were 255 people hospitalized in this time period. Of those, 88.2 per cent were unvaccinated, 11 per cent were partially vaccinated and 0.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

And of the 28 deaths, 24 people were unvaccinated, 28 were partially vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated.

The province does not release COVID-19 data on weekends or holidays, so the next update will come on Tuesday.