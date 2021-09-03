Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia announces 5 new cases, renews state of emergency

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Some calling on N.S. to keep mandatory masking in schools' Some calling on N.S. to keep mandatory masking in schools
A day after Nova Scotia released its back to school plan, some parents and teachers are calling on the province to keep mandatory masking in schools. Alexa MacLean reports. – Aug 24, 2021

Nova Scotia is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new recoveries.

The province is also renewing its state of emergency. The order will take effect Sunday at noon and will be extended until Sept. 19, unless the government terminates it or extends it.

Of the new cases, two are in the central health zone. One is related to travel while the other is under investigation.

Read more: N.S. premier says COVID rules will remain until 75 per cent of the population vaccinated

There are also two cases in the western zone, with one related to travel and one under investigation.

The last case is in the northern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 55 active cases of COVID-19, with nobody in hospital. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,824 tests on Thursday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 78 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 71.4 per cent have received their second dose.

Vaccine data

In a release, the province also provided an update on vaccination rates among COVID-19 cases.

Of the 4,357 cases between March 15 and Sept. 2, 92.4 per cent were unvaccinated. Six per cent were partially vaccinated and 1.6 per cent were fully vaccinated.

There were 255 people hospitalized in this time period. Of those, 88.2 per cent were unvaccinated, 11 per cent were partially vaccinated and 0.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

And of the 28 deaths, 24 people were unvaccinated, 28 were partially vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated.

The province does not release COVID-19 data on weekends or holidays, so the next update will come on Tuesday.

