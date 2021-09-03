Menu

Canada

Manitoba honours day for truth and reconciliation; schools and some services closed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 1:11 pm
Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
Manitoba Legislative Building. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Manitoba government says it will recognize a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a day of observance to encourage reflection and meaningful discussions about the impacts of residential schools.

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere says schools will be closed and no classes will be held on Sept. 30.

Read more: There’s a new federal holiday in September. What does it mean for you?

He says public servants will also observe the day and non-essential government services and offices will be closed.

The House of Commons unanimously passed legislation in June making Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and a statutory holiday for all federal employees and workers in federally regulated workplaces.

Read more: From truth to reconciliation — How to move forward with the TRC’s calls to action

The Manitoba government says several Indigenous-led events will be supported by the province throughout the month of September to provide Indigenous and non-Indigenous people an opportunity to advance reconciliation.

Flags on all provincial government buildings will also be lowered to half-mast on Sept. 30.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
