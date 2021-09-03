COVID-19: Quebec sees new daily cases spike to 750

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 750 new cases and two more deaths Friday amid an evolving fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest daily tally marked the third consecutive day that infections topped 600. Health officials recorded 699 new cases the previous day.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by nine to 147. Of those patients, there are seven more in intensive care units for a total of 49.

READ MORE: Campuses are very safe, higher education minister says amid calls to enforce vaccine mandate

The province doled out another 29,126 shots of the vaccine, including 26,959 in the past 24-hour period. The immunization rollout has seen more than 12.4 million doses given to date.

Screening data shows 21,178 tests were provided Wednesday. It is the most recent day for which that information is available.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s case count has reached 391,363 while 11,291 people have died in the province since the beginning of the health crisis.

So far, more than 374,000 people have recovered from the virus.