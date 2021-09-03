U of W takes harder stance on COVID-19 restrictions ahead of fall classes

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Winnipeg is taking a harder stance on its COVID-19 restrictions.

The downtown school announced Aug. 19 that full vaccination would be required for all staff and students, effective Sept. 7, but on Friday, it announced further steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The University is now requiring all UW Collegiate high school students to be fully vaccinated to attend campus, as will anyone using the university’s indoor recreation facilities — in following with the province’s latest requirements.

Do you still have questions about accessing campus for the start of the Fall Term? It’s easy! 1. Locate your student or staff ID card

2. Show us proof of vaccination at our verification centre

3. Get your green campus-access sticker LEARN MORE | https://t.co/ww6JQuqc4S pic.twitter.com/N1naBwOdAh — UWinnipeg (@uwinnipeg) September 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“We are firmly committed to ensuring a safe return to campus and we know that getting vaccinated is the way forward,” said James Currie, U of W interim president and vice-chancellor.

“Strengthening our vaccine mandate now will speed our return to normalcy. Like all organizations, we are adapting quickly to evolving circumstances and will do our best to support affected students with changes to their academic schedules if they are not vaccinated.”

Students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated will receive a green campus-access sticker affixed to their ID cards, which will need to be presented to enter the campus.

Those who are partially vaccinated and haven’t yet completed the two doses required will be asked to sign a document and will get a temporary access sticker.

The university said it’s considering a process to address requests for medical and human rights-based exemptions, but that won’t be set up in time for the start of fall classes.

4:30 Mandatory vaccination policy at University of Winnipeg Mandatory vaccination policy at University of Winnipeg – Aug 20, 2021

Advertisement