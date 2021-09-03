Menu

Education

U of W takes harder stance on COVID-19 restrictions ahead of fall classes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 11:29 am
The University of Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The University of Winnipeg. Getty Images

The University of Winnipeg is taking a harder stance on its COVID-19 restrictions.

The downtown school announced Aug. 19 that full vaccination would be required for all staff and students, effective Sept. 7, but on Friday, it announced further steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The University is now requiring all UW Collegiate high school students to be fully vaccinated to attend campus, as will anyone using the university’s indoor recreation facilities — in following with the province’s latest requirements.

“We are firmly committed to ensuring a safe return to campus and we know that getting vaccinated is the way forward,” said James Currie, U of W interim president and vice-chancellor.

“Strengthening our vaccine mandate now will speed our return to normalcy. Like all organizations, we are adapting quickly to evolving circumstances and will do our best to support affected students with changes to their academic schedules if they are not vaccinated.”

Read more: COVID-19 anniversary: How the university experience changed in Manitoba

Students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated will receive a green campus-access sticker affixed to their ID cards, which will need to be presented to enter the campus.

Those who are partially vaccinated and haven’t yet completed the two doses required will be asked to sign a document and will get a temporary access sticker.

The university said it’s considering a process to address requests for medical and human rights-based exemptions, but that won’t be set up in time for the start of fall classes.

Click to play video: 'Mandatory vaccination policy at University of Winnipeg' Mandatory vaccination policy at University of Winnipeg
Mandatory vaccination policy at University of Winnipeg – Aug 20, 2021
