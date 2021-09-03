Menu

Police investigate fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 3, 2021 10:40 am
Police investigate fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont. - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead after a crash south of Wardsville on Thursday evening.

Two vehicles collided on Johnston Line at around 8 p.m. Thursday, and police found one person dead at the scene.

Read more: 1 dead following crash on Cockshutt Road in Norfolk County: OPP

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Investigators have not said how many people were inside each vehicle, or whether anyone else was hurt. There’s also no word on whether charges may be laid.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

