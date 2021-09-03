Police investigate fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead after a crash south of Wardsville on Thursday evening.

Two vehicles collided on Johnston Line at around 8 p.m. Thursday, and police found one person dead at the scene.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Investigators have not said how many people were inside each vehicle, or whether anyone else was hurt. There’s also no word on whether charges may be laid.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

#ElginOPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Johnston Line, south of Wardsville, at approximately 8 p.m. last night. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. ^dr pic.twitter.com/X2qFRgXvY5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 3, 2021

Advertisement