Toronto police search for missing sailor after empty boat found in Burlington

Toronto Police say crews are searching for a missing man after an empty boat was found several kilometres away in Burlington.

Police said they are looking for Peter Ashby, an 84-year-old man who went missing after taking his boat out.

He was last seen Thursday at noon leaving Queen City Yacht Club on the Toronto Island with a 27-foot sailboat.

A vessel was located at Fisherman’s Pier near the Burlington Lift Bridge at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Hamilton Police told Global News.

Hamilton police said they are holding the area and assisting in the search alongside Toronto police and marine unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.