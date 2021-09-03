Menu

Canada

Toronto police search for missing sailor after empty boat found in Burlington

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 9:27 am
Aerial view of Queen City Yacht Club in Toronto. View image in full screen
Aerial view of Queen City Yacht Club in Toronto. Jackee King / Global News

Toronto Police say crews are searching for a missing man after an empty boat was found several kilometres away in Burlington.

Police said they are looking for Peter Ashby, an 84-year-old man who went missing after taking his boat out.

He was last seen Thursday at noon leaving Queen City Yacht Club on the Toronto Island with a 27-foot sailboat.

Read more: Crews search for missing 80-year-old boater in Lake Ontario near Oakville

A vessel was located at Fisherman’s Pier near the Burlington Lift Bridge at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Hamilton Police told Global News.

Hamilton police said they are holding the area and assisting in the search alongside Toronto police and marine unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.

