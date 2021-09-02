Drug charges laid after warrant executed in Stayner, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Clearview, Ont., have been charged after drugs were seized from a home in Stayner, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers executed a warrant at a John Street residence and found different types of pills, cocaine and evidence of drug paraphernalia.

A 53-year-old man was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking. A 30-year-old woman was charged with cocaine possession.

Both the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Collingwood on Sept. 28.