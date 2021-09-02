Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drug charges laid after warrant executed in Stayner, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 6:20 pm
According to police, officers executed a warrant at a John Street residence and found different types of pills, cocaine and evidence of drug paraphernalia. View image in full screen
According to police, officers executed a warrant at a John Street residence and found different types of pills, cocaine and evidence of drug paraphernalia. The Canadian Press

Two people from Clearview, Ont., have been charged after drugs were seized from a home in Stayner, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers executed a warrant at a John Street residence and found different types of pills, cocaine and evidence of drug paraphernalia.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate ‘serious’ 3-vehicle crash in Collingwood, Ont.

A 53-year-old man was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking. A 30-year-old woman was charged with cocaine possession.

Both the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Collingwood on Sept. 28.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collingwood news tagClearview tagStayner tagClearview drug charges tagColingwood tagStayner drug charges tagStayner drug trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers