There have now been more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

There have now been 19,000 COVID-19 cases in the area as Waterloo Public Health reported 20 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases down slightly to 22.7. A week ago, that number was 18.6 as the daily case counts in the region slowly drift in the wrong direction.

A new COVID-19-related death was reported in the area for the first time in September, lifting the death toll in the area to 270.

“The individual was a female in her 60s,” associate medical officer of health Dr. Rabia Bana stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of this individual.”

Another 13 area residents have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 18,543.

The area now has 171 active COVID-19 cases, including five people who are in hospital, all of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are now seven active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared over at the Mooregate Apartments in Kitchener as others were declared at a Pluto Daycare and a Rising Oaks Early Learning Centre in Cambridge.

This is the second time in as many months that an outbreak has been declared at the St. Brigid location.

On the flip side of the coin, the region’s vaccine task force says there have now been 824,889 vaccinations in the area, which is 1,213 more than reported on Wednesday.

In addition, 401,463 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 738 more than Wednesday’s report.

This means that 68.17 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that rises to 79.17 per cent when one only considers those who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 865 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest increase since early June. The provincial case total now stands at 567,071.

Of the 865 new cases recorded, the data showed 540 were unvaccinated people, 88 were partially vaccinated people, 173 were fully vaccinated people and for 64 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Thursday’s report, 175 cases were recorded in Toronto, 104 in Peel Region, 91 in York Region, 89 in Hamilton, 51 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 48 in Windsor-Essex and 33 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

—With files from Global News Gabby Rodrigues