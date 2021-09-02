COVID-19: Quebec court gives mother permission to vaccinate boy despite father’s objections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Superior Court has authorized a mother to vaccinate her 12-year-old son against COVID-19 despite objections from the child’s father.

Before the court, the boy’s father alleged the COVID-19 vaccine is experimental and comes with significant side effects. The father also cited his son’s health — including his weight and an allergic reaction to penicillin when he was younger — as reasons why he should not be vaccinated.

The child’s pediatrician, however, told the court that he saw no contraindication to the vaccine in this case and that he recommended the vaccine to all his patients.

The 12-year-old boy said he wants to be vaccinated so he can play football and see his grandparents.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge Aline U.K. Quach ruled that the father had failed in his attempt to convince her that the boy’s state of health prevented him from receiving the vaccine.

Quach also said the father’s allegations and fears about the vaccine did not convince her.

The court has granted the mother permission to vaccinate her son, citing recommendations from public health officials, the child’s best interests and the pediatrician’s opinion.

—With files from Global News

2:13 The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Quebec The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Quebec