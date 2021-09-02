SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Quebec court gives mother permission to vaccinate boy despite father’s objections

By Lia Lévesque The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 4:26 pm
A person gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, Friday, April 30, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A person gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, Friday, April 30, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec Superior Court has authorized a mother to vaccinate her 12-year-old son against COVID-19 despite objections from the child’s father.

Before the court, the boy’s father alleged the COVID-19 vaccine is experimental and comes with significant side effects. The father also cited his son’s health — including his weight and an allergic reaction to penicillin when he was younger — as reasons why he should not be vaccinated.

The child’s pediatrician, however, told the court that he saw no contraindication to the vaccine in this case and that he recommended the vaccine to all his patients.

Quebec's vaccine passport comes into effect today. Here's what you need to know

The 12-year-old boy said he wants to be vaccinated so he can play football and see his grandparents.

Trending Stories
Judge Aline U.K. Quach ruled that the father had failed in his attempt to convince her that the boy’s state of health prevented him from receiving the vaccine.

Quach also said the father’s allegations and fears about the vaccine did not convince her.

The court has granted the mother permission to vaccinate her son, citing recommendations from public health officials, the child’s best interests and the pediatrician’s opinion.

With files from Global News

The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Quebec
The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Quebec
