Health

Lime Ridge set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the weekend

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 1:35 pm
Lime Ridge set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the weekend - image View image in full screen
Google Maps

Hamilton public health and CF Lime Ridge are offering additional opportunities for students to get a COVID-19 vaccination before next week’s return to in-person classes.

Three walk-in clinics over three days are set for the shopping centre Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the upper level of the mall, near entrance 5 beside La Vie en Rose.

Both students and family members over 12 can receive the shots at the incentive-based outing, which is offering a $5 CF SHOP! card for the first 500 receiving a dose. The cards are redeemable at Cadillac Fairview malls across Canada.

Read more: High-risk in Hamilton receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters as daily cases continue to rise

“We’re proud to partner with the City of Hamilton to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic ahead of the school season to provide another convenient option for community members to get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Lime Ridge GM Liem Vu.

In the last two weeks of August, local school boards and public health offered 20 daily school-based walk-in vaccination clinics at secondary schools in the hopes of increasing uptake among those aged 12 through 17.

As of Wednesday, 72.7 per cent of Hamilton’s eligible population 12-plus have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, just under 64 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated.

Youth under 19 represent just under 24 per cent of Hamilton’s 572 active COVID cases as of Sept.1.

Click to play video: 'Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports' Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports
