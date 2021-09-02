COVID-19: MLHU reports 27 new cases, death of man in his 50s

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 27 COVID-19 new cases on Thursday as well as one death.



The death involved a man in his 50s and was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The total number of cases in the region now stands at 13,430 (an increase of 28), with 226 active (a decrease of 19), 12,970 recovered (an increase of 45).

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by two, all of them Delta, to 3,923.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,385 cases of the Alpha variant

408 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from a revised 3.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 10 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Thursday, a decrease from 13 on Wednesday. Five or fewer are in intensive care.

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers, unchanged from Wednesday.



Outbreaks

The health unit says one outbreak is active involving Total Package Hockey Day Camp, declared Aug. 20, though there are not currently any active cases associated with the outbreak.

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU released updated vaccination data on Tuesday, showing that as of the end of day on Aug. 28, 75.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the region were among people who were unvaccinated.

It is not yet clear whether the data includes the death reported Thursday but further information is expected during the health unit’s COVID-19 media briefing set for 2 p.m. Thursday.



Only two hospitalizations, or 7.69 per cent of hospitalizations, involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

When looking at all cases, 16.06 per cent (or 110 of 685 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 16.79 per cent (or 115 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

The province reported 865 COVID-19 cases Thursday — the largest daily case count since June 4 when 914 cases were reported.

Of the 865 cases, 540 were among unvaccinated people, 88 among the partially vaccinated, 173 involved fully vaccinated individuals and for 64 people the status was unknown.

According to Thursday’s report, 175 cases were recorded in Toronto, 104 in Peel Region, 91 in York Region, 89 in Hamilton, 51 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 48 in Windsor-Essex and 33 in Niagara Region. The remaining health units reported fewer than 30.

As well, 14 more deaths were reported but four occurred in the last week and 10 occurred over a week ago.

Of the eligible population, 76.6 per cent are fully immunized.

Elgin and Oxford

On Thursday, Southwestern Public Health reported eight cases and four recoveries. Two previously reported cases were removed from the tally through data cleaning.

In total, SWPH is reporting 4,090 cases with 28 ongoing, 3,977 recoveries and 85 deaths.

The most recent death was reported Tuesday and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 28 active cases, eight are in St. Thomas, seven in Ingersoll and five in Tillsonburg. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of variant cases climbed by seven, all Delta, to 999. Of those, 769 involve the Alpha variant, 175 the Delta and 55 the Beta or Gamma variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The region’s test positive rate was 1.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from a revised 1.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.



As of Aug. 31, SWPH says 82.0 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 75.7 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health officials say the mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting most of Thursday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health, though the latest test positivity rate has been updated.

On Wednesday, HPPH reported seven cases and one recovery for a total of 2,035 cases with 26 active, 1,952 recovered and 57 deaths.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by one to 398.

Of the 26 active cases, eight were in Perth East, six in Morris Turnberry and five in Stratford. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One individual was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

There were three active cases among health-care workers.

An outbreak declared Aug. 20 involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, a long-term care home, remains active and involves seven residents and four staff members, unchanged from Tuesday.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.6 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from an adjusted 1.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Aug. 30, 80.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose while 73.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 3,692 cases with 13 active, 3,610 resolved and 69 deaths.

The number of variant of concern cases remains at 531.

Bluewater Health says it currently has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.24 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from 1.41 for the week of Aug. 15.

LPH says 72.2 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 77.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

