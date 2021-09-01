Menu

Crime

Human remains found after Gravenhurst, Ont. fire confirmed as woman who died of smoke inhalation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 6:17 pm
The woman's identify has been released after a post-mortem examination confirmed her human remains. View image in full screen
The woman's identify has been released after a post-mortem examination confirmed her human remains. Twitter/OPP Central

The human remains that were found after a fire in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tuesday have been confirmed to be those of a 50-year-old woman who died as a result of smoke inhalation, police say.

At about 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, emergency services responded to a blaze at a multi-unit complex on First Street South in Gravenhurst.

At the time, police said suspected human remains were found in the building.

A post-mortem exam took place Wednesday at the Centre for Forensic Sciences.

The victim has been confirmed to be Erica Nickason, 50, from Gravenhurst.

The Bracebridge OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

