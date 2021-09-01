Human remains found after Gravenhurst, Ont. fire confirmed as woman who died of smoke inhalation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The human remains that were found after a fire in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tuesday have been confirmed to be those of a 50-year-old woman who died as a result of smoke inhalation, police say.

At about 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, emergency services responded to a blaze at a multi-unit complex on First Street South in Gravenhurst.

At the time, police said suspected human remains were found in the building.

A post-mortem exam took place Wednesday at the Centre for Forensic Sciences.

The victim has been confirmed to be Erica Nickason, 50, from Gravenhurst.

The Bracebridge OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:59 Crews are battling a major fire at Delta winery Crews are battling a major fire at Delta winery