2 sent to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in West Lincoln

Two people are in hospital after an SUV and sedan collided in West Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say a Honda CR-V travelling northbound on Caistorville Road flipped onto its roof after a crash with a Nissan Altima travelling southbound on the roadway near Concession Road 3.

The Nissan left the road and ended up in a ditch following the collision.

The 20-year-old driver of the SUV from Dunnville was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a 46-year-old Georgetown woman was also sent to a hospital with less severe injuries. She is in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to reach out to Niagara police.

