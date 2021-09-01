Menu

Traffic

2 sent to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in West Lincoln

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 3:39 pm
2 sent to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in West Lincoln - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people are in hospital after an SUV and sedan collided in West Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say a Honda CR-V travelling northbound on Caistorville Road flipped onto its roof after a crash with a Nissan Altima travelling southbound on the roadway near Concession Road 3.

The Nissan left the road and ended up in a ditch following the collision.

Read more: Body of missing 80-year-old boater found in Lake Ontario near Oakville

The 20-year-old driver of the SUV from Dunnville was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a 46-year-old Georgetown woman was also sent to a hospital with less severe injuries. She is in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to reach out to Niagara police.

