3 charged, including youth, in home invasion robbery: London, Ont. police

London, Ont., police say three people, including one youth, are facing a slew of charges in connection with a home-invasion-style armed robbery in the city’s east end.

Police say they received a 911 call reporting a robbery in the area of Oxford Street East and Quebec Street at roughly 5 p.m. Monday.

According to police, three victims were in their home when two suspects entered with firearms, stole an unspecified quantity of money and fled in a vehicle.

Roughly half an hour later, police say officers found the vehicle in the area of Mornington Avenue and Quebec Street, arrested three occupants and recovered two firearms and an unspecified quantity of drugs and money.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, and a youth face several weapons and drug-related charges as well as numerous counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The 19-year-old and the youth face several additional charges including: armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and various counts of possession of a weapon/device/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police say all three appeared in court on Tuesday and were remanded into custody.