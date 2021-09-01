Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughrider QB Cody Fajardo named CFL’s top performer for August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 12:53 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson bumps fists with quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) during first half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Regina on Saturday, August 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson bumps fists with quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) during first half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Regina on Saturday, August 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. KAN

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was named the CFL‘s top performer for the month of August on Wednesday.

Fajardo helped lead Saskatchewan to three straight wins to open the ’21 campaign. He has amassed 773 passing yards with four TDs and one interception while rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders grind out 23-10 win over Ottawa Redblacks

Riders defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard was the second-leading performer, registering a league-best five sacks with five tackles and a forced fumble through Saskatchewan’s first three games.

Quarterback Mike Reilly of the B.C. Lions (2-2) is the No. 3 performer. The 11-year CFL veteran has amassed a league-high 974 passing yards despite battling an elbow ailment and has also run for three touchdowns.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Post Game – Aug. 29' RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Post Game – Aug. 29

 

