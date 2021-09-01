Saskatchewan Roughrider QB Cody Fajardo named CFL’s top performer for August

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was named the CFL‘s top performer for the month of August on Wednesday.

Fajardo helped lead Saskatchewan to three straight wins to open the ’21 campaign. He has amassed 773 passing yards with four TDs and one interception while rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Riders defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard was the second-leading performer, registering a league-best five sacks with five tackles and a forced fumble through Saskatchewan’s first three games.

Quarterback Mike Reilly of the B.C. Lions (2-2) is the No. 3 performer. The 11-year CFL veteran has amassed a league-high 974 passing yards despite battling an elbow ailment and has also run for three touchdowns.

