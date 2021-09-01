Menu

Crime

Special Investigations Unit to probe death of man in Ottawa police custody

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 11:56 am
The Ottawa Police Service is subject to an SIU investigation regarding the death of a 64-year-old man on Aug. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service is subject to an SIU investigation regarding the death of a 64-year-old man on Aug. 28, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man after an interaction with Ottawa police.

The Special Investigations Unit says the 64-year-old man was arrested at his home and taken into police custody at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was later taken to hospital in medical distress, where he died.

Read more: Ottawa police officers cleared of wrongdoing in man’s death after ride in cruiser, says SIU

The SIU was informed of the death on Tuesday, and invoked its mandate.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

No details have been released about the incident, but the SIU is asking anyone who may have information or video evidence to contact them.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough' SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough
SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough – Aug 7, 2021
