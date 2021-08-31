Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Calgary woman last seen 4 days ago in Central Okanagan: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 8:20 pm
Police say Julianne Veltikold, 36, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 27, in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
Police say Julianne Veltikold, 36, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 27, in West Kelowna. West Kelowna RCMP

Police in the Okanagan are seeking public help in locating a missing woman from Calgary.

RCMP say Julianne Veltikold, 36, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 27, in West Kelowna.

“Since Julianne’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings,” said West Kelowna RCMP. “However, Julianne remains missing.”

Read more: Calgary police seek information on missing person cold case from 2019

Veltikold is described as being five-feet-one-inch tall (155 cm) with a slender build and long blonde hair with brown eyes.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Girls reported missing most often in Saskatoon: police' Girls reported missing most often in Saskatoon: police
Girls reported missing most often in Saskatoon: police – Mar 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagmissing person tagCalgary tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagMissing Calgary Woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers