Missing Calgary woman last seen 4 days ago in Central Okanagan: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in the Okanagan are seeking public help in locating a missing woman from Calgary.

RCMP say Julianne Veltikold, 36, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 27, in West Kelowna.

“Since Julianne’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings,” said West Kelowna RCMP. “However, Julianne remains missing.”

Read more: Calgary police seek information on missing person cold case from 2019

Veltikold is described as being five-feet-one-inch tall (155 cm) with a slender build and long blonde hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

1:43 Girls reported missing most often in Saskatoon: police Girls reported missing most often in Saskatoon: police – Mar 23, 2021