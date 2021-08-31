Missing Calgary woman last seen 4 days ago in Central Okanagan: RCMP

Police in the Okanagan are seeking public help in locating a missing woman from Calgary.
RCMP say Julianne Veltikold, 36, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 27, in West Kelowna.
“Since Julianne’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings,” said West Kelowna RCMP. “However, Julianne remains missing.”
Veltikold is described as being five-feet-one-inch tall (155 cm) with a slender build and long blonde hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
