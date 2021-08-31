SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Ontario extending 3-day pandemic sick leave program to end of 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 5:11 pm
Ontario will extend a temporary sick leave program for workers until the end of this year.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Tuesday that the pandemic program set to expire on Sept. 25 would be extended to Dec. 31.

He said the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant prompted the move, to give more time for people to get vaccinated and support infected workers.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 paid sick leave program to include 3 days for workers

The province introduced three paid days of sick leave in April to accommodate self-isolation requirements during the pandemic, reimbursing employers up to $200 per day for what they pay out.

Critics, however, have panned the policy as insufficient to effectively curb the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

Opposition parties noted at the time that three days falls short of the 10 to 14 days health officials recommend for self-isolation when infected with COVID-19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
