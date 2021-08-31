Menu

News

Broken water main in Clarence-Rockland, Ont. fixed, service restored

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 4:56 pm
The urban area of Rockland, Ont. has its water back Tuesday, according to the city. View image in full screen
The urban area of Rockland, Ont. has its water back Tuesday, according to the city. Tim Graham / Getty Images

The taps are flowing again across Clarence-Rockland, Ont. after a water main break temporarily left part of the city without water to start the week.

The city said Tuesday that the broken water main on Du Parc Avenue, which caused the water tower on St-Joseph Street to empty and cut off water supply in Rockland’s urban area on Monday, had been fixed and service restored to homes.

Repair work will stretch on for another two weeks in the area, however. Access to the Clarence-Rockland Public Library and L’Escale secondary school will be adjusted to accommodate the disruption but will remain open.

Residents of Clarence-Rockland should not be alarmed if they notice a “whitish colour” in their tap water, the city said. The discolouration is caused by air bubbles in the water network that will disappear over time.

The water remains safe to drink, according to the city.

While residents are free to use water indoors, an exterior water ban is being extended to Sept. 2 at 8 a.m.

