Rockland, Ont. urban area without water after main break drains tower

The urban area of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., is facing a water shortage after a “major water main break” on Monday morning.

The city along the Ottawa River said in a brief statement Monday that the break on Du Parc Avenue caused the water tower on St-Joseph Street to empty.

As a result, the urban area of Rockland is without water to start the week.

The city hall parking lot at 1560 Laurier St. has portable washrooms set up for residents in the interim.

Crews from Clarence-Rockland are on scene but said there are no estimates for when the break will be fixed.

