Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Rockland, Ont. urban area without water after main break drains tower

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 10:33 am
The urban area of Rockland, Ont. is without water Monday morning after a water main break drained the local water tower. View image in full screen
The urban area of Rockland, Ont. is without water Monday morning after a water main break drained the local water tower. Tim Graham / Getty Images

The urban area of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., is facing a water shortage after a “major water main break” on Monday morning.

The city along the Ottawa River said in a brief statement Monday that the break on Du Parc Avenue caused the water tower on St-Joseph Street to empty.

As a result, the urban area of Rockland is without water to start the week.

The city hall parking lot at 1560 Laurier St. has portable washrooms set up for residents in the interim.

Trending Stories

Crews from Clarence-Rockland are on scene but said there are no estimates for when the break will be fixed.

Click to play video: 'Rain Barrels: How to save water and money this summer' Rain Barrels: How to save water and money this summer
Rain Barrels: How to save water and money this summer – May 12, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa River tagwater shortage tagburst water main Rockland tagClarence Rockland water tower tageastern Ontario water shortage tagRockland water main break tagRockland water shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers