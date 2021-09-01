Tiffany Lizée, Blake Lough join Dallas Flexhaug and Leslie Horton on Calgary’s Global News Morning

Send this page to someone via email

Global News Morning viewers in Calgary can expect to see two familiar faces as they start their day, with meteorologist Tiffany Lizée and anchor Blake Lough permanently joining the show.

Lough, who began reporting for the Global Calgary team in 2018, will be moving from the anchor seat on Global News at 11. Morning viewers will also remember his time on the anchor desk on Global News Morning Weekend.

Lough is a multi-award-winning journalist who hails from the Ottawa Valley, and spent time reporting in Lethbridge and Saskatchewan before making his way to Calgary. He will join the team on Sept. 8.

Lizée, who has also been with Global News Calgary since 2018, will be bringing viewers the latest weather information on both Global News Morning and Global News at Noon, starting Sept 3.

Lizée was born and raised on a farm in Saskatchewan, and will bring her longtime passion for weather and the skies to the role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Blake and Tiffany to the Global News Morning team, alongside the very talented Leslie and Dallas,” Global Calgary news director and station manager Carmela Gentile said in a news release.

“Many Calgarians loyally start their days with our morning show and we look forward to our audience enjoying this great team as part of their daily routines.”

Lizée and Lough join morning news mainstays: anchor Dallas Flexhaug and traffic reporter Leslie Horton.

Dallas, who joined Global News family in 2005, has not only been a familiar face for Calgary morning show viewers for years, but has also taken her passion for reporting to Texas, B.C. and Fort McMurray in the last few years.

Horton has been part of the Global Calgary newsroom since 1995, and along with bringing viewers everything they need to know about their morning commute — along with a lot of laughs — she proudly leads the station’s annual Morning of Giving initiative.

Global News Morning airs weekday mornings from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.