‘Survivor’ Season 41 contestants: Meet the 18 castaways

The 18 new castaways competing for $1 million on Season 41 of Survivor have been revealed.
The long-running show “begins a bold new era this fall with the introduction of exciting fresh elements to the competition that promise to intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor,” reads a press release.
“As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense, and more dangerous season than ever before.
“The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest superfan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.”
“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of ‘Survivor’,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst.
“‘Survivor 41’ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult, and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor’!”
For the first time, Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season and even letting fans in on some twists before the players themselves.
Junior fans can test their own Survivor skills as well by playing the new “game within the game”: each week, they’ll have to spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.
Here are the 18 castaways competing this fall:
Name: Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, WY
Current Residence: Shawnee, WY
Occupation: Rancher
Name: Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, TX
Current Residence: Frisco, TX
Occupation: Ex-NFL Player
Name: David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, CA
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Name: Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, CA
Current Residence: Miami, FL
Occupation: Medical Student
Name: Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current Residence: San Antonio, TX
Occupation: Cybersecurity Analyst
Name: Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Communications Manager
Name: Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, NY
Current Residence: Arlington, MA
Occupation: PhD student
Name: Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Portland, OR
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Name: Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, SC
Current Residence: Charleston, SC
Occupation: Stay at Home Mom
Name: Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK
Occupation: College Student
Name: Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, IL
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: College Student
Name: Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA
Occupation: Sales Manager
Name: Ricard Foyé
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, WA
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Name: Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA
Current Residence: Boston, MA
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Name: Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: Pastor
Name: Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Law Student
Name: Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY
Current Residence: Plainview, NY
Occupation: Teacher
Name: Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: App Developer
‘Survivor’ will return for Season 41 with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 (8-10 p.m., ET/PT), on Global.
