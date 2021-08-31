WCDSB select 2 new trustees from list of 19 candidates

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board chose two trustees on Monday night to fill the vacancies which were created in May when Kevin Dupuis and Greg Reitzel resigned in protest.

The remaining trustees chose Shannon Nash and Hans Roach to represent Kitchener/Wilmot from a list of 19 candidates.

A spokesperson for the board says the candidates made a presentation before the remaining trustees voted by secret ballot.

At the end of May, Dupuis and Reitzel resigned in protest of the board’s decision to fly the Pride flag.

At the time, Dupuis told Global News that the board implemented the Pride flag without a vote from trustees whereas he was pushing for a referendum on the issue. He also believed the move would cause further separation among students.

Congratulations to @WCDSBNewswire Hans Roach and Shannon Nash – tonight’s appointments for our 2 Trustee vacancies. Looking forward to welcoming you to the Boardroom! #GatheredToBecome pic.twitter.com/RfdzHovzjS — Loretta Notten (@WCDSB_nottenl) August 31, 2021

Dupuis is now running in the federal election as a candidate from the People’s Party of Canada in the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga.

Reitzel never responded to a request for comment.