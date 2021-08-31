Menu

Canada

WCDSB select 2 new trustees from list of 19 candidates

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 10:37 am
Hans Roach and Shannon Nash. View image in full screen
Hans Roach and Shannon Nash. @WCDSB_nottenl / Twitter

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board chose two trustees on Monday night to fill the vacancies which were created in May when Kevin Dupuis and Greg Reitzel resigned in protest.

The remaining trustees chose Shannon Nash and Hans Roach to represent Kitchener/Wilmot from a list of 19 candidates.

Read more: 2 Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees resign on eve of Pride flags flying high

A spokesperson for the board says the candidates made a presentation before the remaining trustees voted by secret ballot.

At the end of May, Dupuis and Reitzel resigned in protest of the board’s decision to fly the Pride flag.

At the time, Dupuis told Global News that the board implemented the Pride flag without a vote from trustees whereas he was pushing for a referendum on the issue. He also believed the move would cause further separation among students.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Dupuis is now running in the federal election as a candidate from the People’s Party of Canada in the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga.

Reitzel never responded to a request for comment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
