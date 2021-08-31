Menu

Canada

Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in second quarter of 2021, Statistics Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 7:54 am
Click to play video: 'Businesses experiencing hiring struggle due to people not heading back to work' Businesses experiencing hiring struggle due to people not heading back to work
WATCH: Businesses experiencing hiring struggle due to people not heading back to work.

Statistics Canada says the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent in the second quarter.

It was the first quarterly contraction recorded since the sharp drop in real gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2020 during first-wave lockdowns.

Statistics Canada says driving the drop in the second quarter of this year were declines in home resale activity and exports.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic blamed for Canada’s biggest GDP drop' Pandemic blamed for Canada’s biggest GDP drop
Pandemic blamed for Canada’s biggest GDP drop – Mar 2, 2021

The agency says increased business and government spending, as well as new home construction and renovations weren’t enough to make up the shortfall.

The agency also says its initial estimate for July shows a contraction of 0.4 per cent for the month.

Statistics Canada says total economic activity in July was about two per cent below pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
