Education

A Blackfoot home in the middle of campus: Teepee raised at University of Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 12:25 am
Click to play video: 'A Blackfoot home in the middle of campus: Teepee raised at University of Calgary' A Blackfoot home in the middle of campus: Teepee raised at University of Calgary
A teepee was raised at the University of Calgary on Monday as part of an effort to welcome students to campus. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more on the story behind the Blackfoot home.

A teepee was raised at the University of Calgary on Monday to welcome students to campus.

“It’s beautiful to see a Blackfoot home in the middle of a university campus. I really like it. It makes the campus look nice and brings out the diversity of the Treaty 7 people,” said U of C student Julius Hirsch.

Reg Crowshoe, a Piikani Nation elder and U of C Indigenous strategy adviser, is proud to have designed the teepee.

“It’s a visual for our young people,” he said. “But I also hope that it sparks some sort of support for Indigenous oral systems, so we can teach our young people.”

Read more: University of Calgary students call out last-minute shift to online learning

Crowshoe hopes the teepee helps welcome both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.

“When I first came to this campus back in the early 1970s, I felt so alone because there was nothing like this. No visuals, and you were in a sea of a written default system of people learning, and you were the only oral system learner,” he added.

“You’re saying, ‘How am I going to survive?'”

People set up a teepee at the University of Calgary on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
People set up a teepee at the University of Calgary on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Global News

As for Indigenous students like Hirsch, he hopes this will not only welcome students but also prompts people to learn more about their history.

Read more: Calgary’s Glenbow Museum closes doors for 3 years, starts engagement with Indigenous community

“Hopefully, it would make [Indigenous students] feel more at home, more comfortable. They could be themselves, and they don’t have to be embarrassed or ashamed or feel uncomfortable with their past or their background. This is a really good way to be prideful of your background,” he said.
“I really hope this makes people want to get involved and educate themselves more about Canadian and Indigenous affairs and relationships.”

The teepee will remain up until Wednesday.

– With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo

