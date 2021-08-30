Beausejour, Man. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old dies from fall

Send this page to someone via email

Beausejour RCMP are investigating after a 16-year-old died following a bad fall.

On Aug. 25, officers say they received information that the teen, from the RM of Brokenhead, had been seriously injured at 7:30 p.m. the previous evening in the parking lot of a business located on Park Avenue in Beausejour.

Investigators believe the boy was hurt when he fell from the back of a pickup truck.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to Winnipeg.

However, on Aug. 27, he died.

