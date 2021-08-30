Child taken to hospital after being hit by truck in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a child has been transported to hospital after being struck by a truck in Kitchener on Monday morning.
Police announced the incident on Twitter, saying it occurred near the intersection of Ottawa Street North and Nottingham Avenue.
They say the intersection will be closed to traffic as officers conduct their investigation.
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
