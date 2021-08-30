Edmonton city staff recommend reactivation of face-coverings bylaw for transit, rideshare, vehicles-for-hire

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton administration has recommended the city temporarily reactive its face-covering bylaw for public transit, rideshare and vehicles-for-hire.

In a COVID-19 update to council Monday morning, city manager Andre Corbould recommended keeping the bylaw in place until Dec. 31, 2021. The bylaw would automatically deactivate if cases of COVID-19 fall below 100 per 100,000 for a minimum of 10 straight days.

Currently, there are 205.5 active cases per 100,000 in Edmonton. As of the latest data released Friday, there were 2,133 active cases of COVID-19 in Edmonton.

Corbould said the city conducted a survey asking about mask use on the transit system.

Of 6,000 respondents, Corbould said 4,842 said they have used transit in the last three months or were considering it before the end of the year.

When asked if they would feel safer if masks were mandatory on transit until at least the end of 2021, Corbould said 79 per cent of respondents answered yes. Sixteen per cent said no and four per cent were unsure.

Current rules in place by Alberta Health mandate face coverings on public transit, including ride-share vehicles, taxis, motor coaches and shuttles. That province-wide mandate is set to be lifted on Sept. 27, at which time individuals can choose to continue wearing masks, but they will not be mandatory.

Businesses and municipalities have the authority to set their own mask requirements.

Face coverings will be mandatory for all City of Edmonton employees in indoor city facilities and vehicles starting Tuesday, Corbould explained.

By Sept. 10, Corbould said all City of Edmonton employees will have to declare whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, employees who have been working from home will return to work on Sept. 20. Office occupancy will average around 50 per cent on any given day, Corbould explained, while allowing for distancing. Some employees will have hybrid work arrangements.

With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News.