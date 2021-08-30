Calgary city council candidates back mask bylaw, vaccine mandate

Send this page to someone via email

A coalition of city council hopefuls are getting behind a mayoral candidate’s plan to respond to escalating COVID-19 numbers.

The plan introduced by mayoral candidate Jan Damery would reinstate a mask bylaw in all indoor public spaces in the city, including gyms, restaurants and bars. Fully vaccinated individuals would be exempt from wearing masks indoors.

“If the province won’t act, I will,” Damery said in a statement. “Right now, we need to secure our recovery and prevent another lockdown. That means taking decisive action to increase vaccine uptake and protect people from the fourth wave without closing businesses.”

Damery was joined outside Calgary City Hall by ward candidates Kourtney Branagan, Lori Masse, Marilyn North Peigan, Erin Waite and Courtney Walcott, who all endorsed Damery’s plan.

On Friday, outgoing Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating joined a growing group of existing councillors calling for a special meeting of council to receive an update on COVID-19 numbers in the city and to explore further public health measures like a mask bylaw or vaccine mandate for city employees.

Outgoing Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell, Ward 3 councillor and mayoral candidate Jyoti Gondek, and Ward 9 incumbent Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra have all taken to social media in the past month calling for the city’s mask bylaw to be reinstated.

They would rather pander to anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers than support Calgarians who have been vaccinated while following public health guidelines. And as our children head off to school amidst a surging fourth wave, Premier Kenney is nowhere to be found. — George Chahal (@ChahalGeorge) August 25, 2021

Ward 5 councillor and federal candidate in Calgary Skyview George Chahal, who voted to keep the city’s mask bylaw in place during the July 5 city council meeting, expressed his disagreement with the provincial response when hospitalizations and case numbers are increasing.

“Albertans deserve leaders who will fight for them, and not run away when times are tough,” Chahal tweeted.

As of Aug. 27, the City of Calgary had 2,112 active COVID-19 cases and the broader AHS Calgary zone had 2,838 active cases. Only the City of Edmonton and Edmonton zone had more cases.

In the Calgary zone, 101 people were hospitalized as of Aug. 27, with 20 in intensive care.

And according to data from AHS, only 65.2 per cent of all Calgarians have been fully vaccinated.