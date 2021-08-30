SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Jagmeet Singh takes aim at billionaires, promises to close corporate tax loopholes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 10:53 am
Canada election: Anger over pandemic campaign rises as some feel unsafe voting in person, poll shows
WATCH: Anger over pandemic campaign rises as some feel unsafe voting in person, poll shows.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is re-committing to a crackdown on “ultra-rich” tax dodgers.

At a campaign stop Monday across the Rideau Canal from Parliament, Singh said he would zero in on tax evasion and close loopholes that benefit billionaires.

Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign

The New Democrats’ plan to halt what he called the “free ride for the wealthy” ranges from tougher enforcement at the Canada Revenue Agency to enhancing corporate tax transparency and capping stock option gains that are taxed at a lower rate.

In 2019, two reports from the CRA and the parliamentary budget officer found that Ottawa could be losing out on up to $51 billion in uncollected taxes each year due to illegal tax evasion and legal tax avoidance.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rising cost of food a growing issue leading into election' Rising cost of food a growing issue leading into election
Rising cost of food a growing issue leading into election

CRA data from earlier this summer showed its recent efforts to combat tax evasion by the super-rich resulted in zero prosecutions or convictions.

The Liberals are also pledging to crack down on illicit tax schemes and launch a new ownership registry for numbered companies by 2025, while Conservatives have promised to reform the CRA and imbue Canada’s taxpayer ombudsman with order-making authority.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
