Kingston police seek suspect in downtown shooting

Kingston police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday night in the Alfred and Concession street area.
A man was rushed to Kingston General Hospital just before 10 p.m. Sunday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
Police say the major crimes unit is on the case and has a general suspect description.
No arrests have been made at this point, and this remains an ongoing investigation, police say.
