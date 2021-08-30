Kingston police seek suspect in downtown shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday night in the Alfred and Concession street area.

A man was rushed to Kingston General Hospital just before 10 p.m. Sunday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Police say the major crimes unit is on the case and has a general suspect description.

No arrests have been made at this point, and this remains an ongoing investigation, police say.

