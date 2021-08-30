SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Federal party leaders continue tour of Canada as election campaign continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 7:38 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Anger over pandemic campaign rises as some feel unsafe voting in person, poll shows' Canada election: Anger over pandemic campaign rises as some feel unsafe voting in person, poll shows
WATCH: Anger over pandemic campaign rises as some feel unsafe voting in person, poll shows.

Two of the three main federal party leaders are on the move Monday, with events across the country.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will begin his day with an announcement in Granby, Que. He will later head north to Nunavut with campaign stops planned in Iqualuit.

Read more: Anger over pandemic election rises as some Canadians feel unsafe voting in person: poll

Trudeau was dogged over the weekend by obscenity spewing protesters angry about his pandemic vaccination policies.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a multi-provincial day ahead.

Trending Stories

He’s starting off in Ottawa, where he’s set to make an announcement, and then flying to Ladysmith, B.C., for a meet-and-greet with supporters.

Click to play video: 'Why female political candidates in Canada are receiving more toxicity on Twitter' Why female political candidates in Canada are receiving more toxicity on Twitter
Why female political candidates in Canada are receiving more toxicity on Twitter

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, is sticking to the Greater Toronto Area. He begins the day at a dog sanctuary in King City, Ont., before heading to an event with supporters in nearby Markham.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
