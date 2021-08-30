Federal party leaders continue tour of Canada as election campaign continues

Send this page to someone via email

Two of the three main federal party leaders are on the move Monday, with events across the country.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will begin his day with an announcement in Granby, Que. He will later head north to Nunavut with campaign stops planned in Iqualuit.

Trudeau was dogged over the weekend by obscenity spewing protesters angry about his pandemic vaccination policies.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a multi-provincial day ahead.

He’s starting off in Ottawa, where he’s set to make an announcement, and then flying to Ladysmith, B.C., for a meet-and-greet with supporters.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, is sticking to the Greater Toronto Area. He begins the day at a dog sanctuary in King City, Ont., before heading to an event with supporters in nearby Markham.

