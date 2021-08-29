Lemonade stands pop up across Alberta in support of Edmonton children’s hospital

Send this page to someone via email

It’s one of Edmonton’s sweetest fundraisers, and this year, there’s a chance Lemonade Stand Day could hit a massive milestone.

The one-day event means lemonade stands pop up all over the province.

In Edmonton, there are more than 350 manned by more than 1,000 “junior lemon squeezers.”

The fundraiser is in its eighth year and raises money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This year, money raised will go towards renovating the Stollery’s family room. The renovations include a dining area, updated technology and improved wheelchair access.

“When the Stollery brought it to us as an option of something we could fund this year, it immediately hit home for us,” said Lemonade Stand Day chair Monita Chapman.

“As a mom with a daughter in the hospital, I spent a ton of time in that room doing research, eating supper, just hanging out.”

Over the years, the event has raised about $900,000 for the foundation. This year, the goal is $100,000 to hit a total of $1 million.

“To now be all across Alberta, with even a stand in B.C. this year, and to be approaching the million-dollar mark is completely overwhelming,” Chapman said.

To donate, head to the event’s website.