Ready, set, play! New fully accessible playground opens in London, Ont.

A new, fully accessible playground has opened in south London, Ont.

The Hully Gully playground at Southwest Optimist Park is located on Southdale Road West just west of Bostwick Road.

The Collins family and Hully Gully London donated $175,000 towards the construction of the playground to celebrate 50 years in business.

View image in full screen Rendering of playground equipment at Southwest Optimist Park. City of London

“This park and playground are phenomenal and this is a great community,” said Randy Collins, owner of Hully Gully, a local motorcycle, dirt bike, boat and snowmobile dealer. “We have a lot to be thankful for.”

The playground took 27 days to build, from Aug. 2 to 29.

“Most of us are pretty tired,” Collins chuckled. “We were here until 8 p.m. last night (finishing) the sod.”

"There's hardly a person you talk to that doesn't say 'this is a miracle,' but it's only a miracle because people worked together."

The playground’s grand opening took place Sunday afternoon.

Families were invited for pizza and ice cream, and children got to play on the new equipment after the ribbon cutting.

“This is a great example of community partners coming together to provide a facility that will be enjoyed by children for years to come,” said Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan. “It’s a great contribution.”

The Hully Gully playground is the Collins family’s seventh playground in London.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs

