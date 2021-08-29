SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ontario reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day, 2 additional deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Visitors to Kingston’s Market Square Farmers Market react to possible Covid-19 “passport”' Visitors to Kingston’s Market Square Farmers Market react to possible Covid-19 “passport”
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario government could announce a vaccine certificate -- visitors to Kingston's Market Square Farmers Market react.

Ontario reported 740 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 564,331.

It marks the third straight day the province reported more than 700 COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 551 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Sunday 722 cases were reported.

Two new deaths were also announced on Aug. 29, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,498.

Read more: Ontario cabinet debating implementation of provincial COVID-19 vaccine ‘passport’

A total of 548,959 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 561.

Nearly 22,900 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,190,384 tests and 8,739 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.3 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report, when it was 3.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 158 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by four), 98 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 11).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 20,709,011 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 29,695. Of those, 19,449 were second doses.

In Ontario, 82.8 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

