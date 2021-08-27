Coroner releases report into 2020 death of 6 snowmobilers in Lac-St-Jean, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec coroner has found that a lack of signage and an ill-fated decision to take an unfamiliar shortcut contributed to the deaths of five French snowmobilers and their guide in the Lac-St-Jean region in early 2020.

Coroner Jessica Tremblay released her report Friday into the deaths of the six men, who died after several of their snowmobiles plunged into icy waters while riding off-trail.

Tremblay’s report says a group of eight tourists and their guide were headed to the town of St-Gédéon, Que., during a paid excursion when they left the marked trail to venture across an area known for thin ice and strong currents.

Five tourists riding behind the guide fell and disappeared into a hole in the ice, while two others fell into a second hole but were rescued by the final snowmobiler and were eventually able to reach safety.

Guide Benoît Lespérance, 42, returned to help the first five snowmobilers but was later found partially submerged in the hole, and he was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Tremblay ruled the deaths accidental but also issued a number of recommendations to improve snowmobile safety, including better signage and warnings against going off-trail.

