Health

18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases jump to 43

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 2:34 pm
Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Friday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,615.

Active cases have increased from the previous day to 43, with only another four new recoveries being reported as well.

Read more: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Health Canada approval for kids 12+

Guelph’s total resolved cases have climbed to 4,528 and its death toll related to the coronavirus remains at 44.

In Wellington County, two new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,780.

Active cases increased to 10 in the county with one new recovery being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,733, while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 78.2 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 83.7 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

Trending Stories

In Guelph, 83.6 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.4 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 72.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.5 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: New policy requires City of Guelph staff to be fully vaccinated or regularly tested

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 70.9 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 73.1 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

