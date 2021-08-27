Popular cycling events to take over Montreal streets this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The ever popular Tour la Nuit and Tour de l’Île cylcling events, part of the Go Bike Mtl Festival, are back for another year after a gap year in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With thousands of cyclists taking to the streets on Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, getting around the city might be difficult. Motorists are being urged to plan ahead.

The Tour la Nuit kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. with cyclists — some wearing costumes, others riding bikes decked out in lights — parading through Montreal streets.

The 22-kilometre bike tour will take cyclists on car-free streets through four Montreal boroughs including Plateau-Mont-Royal, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, Ahunstic–Cartierville and Rosemont–La Petite Patrie.

Streets in those areas will be completely closed off to traffic for the duration of the tour from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. However, in order to prepare for the event, street closures in some sectors will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will only reopen at midnight.

The map below shows the route of the Tour la Nuit, click here for the full list of street closures.

View image in full screen The map shows the itinerary for the Tour la Nuit. Vélo Québec. Vélo Québec

The Tour de l’Île is being held on Sunday.

The 33-kilometre loop will bring cyclists through eight of the city’s boroughs with street closures beginning at 8:15 a.m. and ending as late as 2 p.m. in some areas.

The map below shows the route of the Tour de l’Île, click here for the full list of street closures.

View image in full screen Sunday’s Tour de l’Ïle will have cyclists ride through eight boroughs. Vélo Québec. Vélo Québec

Organizers say that alternative measures have been put in place to ensure access to health facilities located near the Tour la Nuit and Tour de l’Île de Montréal routes.

However, Montreal’s Public Health Department recommends contacting your institution before your visit and to call the Info-Santé hotline at 811 before visiting the emergency room.

For anything urgent, always call 911.

For more information about road closures and traffic detours dial 514 521-8356 or 1 800 567-8356 and then hit 8.

