Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

No injuries after closed 406 off-ramp unexpectedly collapses in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 1:41 pm
A picture of the off ramp at Geneva Street from the 406 in St. Catharines prior to its collapse on Aug. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
A picture of the off ramp at Geneva Street from the 406 in St. Catharines prior to its collapse on Aug. 27, 2021. Google Maps

A spokesperson for emergency services says there were no serious injuries following the unexpected collapse of the Highway 406 off-ramp at Geneva Street in St. Catharines.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to Niagara EMS Supt. Mayram Traub.

The roadway was scheduled for demolition and undergoing a planned construction phase when part of it came down out of the blue, injuring a worker using an excavator.

Read more: Authorities examining video showing roof climbers atop Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls

“EMS assessed one person, who refused transport to hospital.  We have cleared the scene,”  Traub told Global News.

Trending Stories

Traffic on the 406 has not been impacted by the incident.

OPP are handling the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario has been alerted to the incident and are expected to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Rescue workers respond following deadly building collapse in Spain' Rescue workers respond following deadly building collapse in Spain
Rescue workers respond following deadly building collapse in Spain
Hamilton tagNiagara tagSt. Catharines tagRoad Construction tagNiagara news tagbridge collapse tagSt Catharines news tagHighway 406 taggeneva street tag406 taghighway 406 off ramp tagoff ramp collapse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers