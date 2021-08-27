No injuries after closed 406 off-ramp unexpectedly collapses in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for emergency services says there were no serious injuries following the unexpected collapse of the Highway 406 off-ramp at Geneva Street in St. Catharines.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to Niagara EMS Supt. Mayram Traub.

The roadway was scheduled for demolition and undergoing a planned construction phase when part of it came down out of the blue, injuring a worker using an excavator.

“EMS assessed one person, who refused transport to hospital. We have cleared the scene,” Traub told Global News.

Traffic on the 406 has not been impacted by the incident.

OPP are handling the investigation.

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario has been alerted to the incident and are expected to investigate.