No damage reported after minor earthquake felt in western Quebec

Residents of Maniwaki, Que. might have felt a bit of a shake before noon Friday as seismographs detected a small earthquake in the area.

Earthquakes Canada, a division of Natural Resources Canada, initially said it detected a 4.0-magnitude “seismic event” in the western Quebec area around 11:50 a.m. on Friday.

It later confirmed a 3.8-magnitude quake was felt 40 kilometres northwest of Maniwaki.

No damage has been reported or would be expected from a tremor of that magnitude, EC said.

Maniwaki is a bit less than two hours north from Ottawa and sits along the Gatineau River.

View image in full screen The red star shows the epicentre of a 3.8-magnitude earthquake felt in the Maniwaki, Que area on Aug. 27, 2021. Earthquakes Canada