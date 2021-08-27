No damage reported after minor earthquake felt in western Quebec

Residents of Maniwaki, Que. might have felt a bit of a shake before noon Friday as seismographs detected a small earthquake in the area.
Earthquakes Canada, a division of Natural Resources Canada, initially said it detected a 4.0-magnitude “seismic event” in the western Quebec area around 11:50 a.m. on Friday.
It later confirmed a 3.8-magnitude quake was felt 40 kilometres northwest of Maniwaki.
No damage has been reported or would be expected from a tremor of that magnitude, EC said.
Maniwaki is a bit less than two hours north from Ottawa and sits along the Gatineau River.
