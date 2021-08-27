Menu

Canada

Ryan Poehling inks 2-year contract extension with Montreal Canadiens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 11:34 am

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Ryan Poehling.

The 22-year-old led the AHL’s Laval Rocket with 25 points in 28 games last season.

The first year of the contract is a two-way deal that will see Poehling earn US$750,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL, the Canadiens said Friday in a release. In the second year, he’ll receive $750,000 on a one-way NHL deal.

READ MORE: Marketing experts assess damage to Montreal Canadiens’ brand after draft pick backlash

Poehling was selected by the Canadiens with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Lakeville, Minn., native was named tournament MVP at the 2019 world junior hockey championship and helped the United States win a silver medal.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
