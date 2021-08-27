Man found inside car with gunshot wounds suffers life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was found in a car with gunshot wounds in the city’s east end early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Flemingdon Park Plaza for reports of gunfire at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the car had bullet holes and shell casings were found at the scene.

There is no suspect description available.

