Man found inside car with gunshot wounds suffers life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man was found in a car with gunshot wounds in the city’s east end early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to Flemingdon Park Plaza for reports of gunfire at around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the car had bullet holes and shell casings were found at the scene.
There is no suspect description available.
