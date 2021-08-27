Menu

Crime

Man in his 20s seriously injured after shooting in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 8:12 am
Police on scene near King and Bathurst streets. View image in full screen
Police on scene near King and Bathurst streets. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to Bathurst and King streets just after 3 a.m. Friday for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Police said one man shot at another man.

The victim, believed to be about 25 years old, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. He is now in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled in a dark grey SUV, investigators said.

Read more: 2 men injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Then at around 3:15 a.m., investigators said, police responded to a group of people fighting near the same area. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes.

Shortly after, at 3:35 a.m., officers reported hearing gunfire nearby and responded to the location. When they arrived, a silver vehicle was fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and the driver attempted to drive towards the officer, police said. The officer was able to get out of the way without sustaining any injuries, investigators said. The vehicle managed to drive off.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to investigators.

