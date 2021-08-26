Menu

World

‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 26, 2021 6:14 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program in the East Room of the White House on August 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, President Biden announced that he is ordering the United States Department of Health and Human Services to require nursing homes to have vaccinated staff in order for them to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. The President also announced that Americans would be able to receive a third booster shot against Covid-19. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images). View image in full screen
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program in the East Room of the White House on August 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, President Biden announced that he is ordering the United States Department of Health and Human Services to require nursing homes to have vaccinated staff in order for them to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. The President also announced that Americans would be able to receive a third booster shot against Covid-19. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images).

President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down the attackers of twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he has asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them.

Biden spoke hours after the two blasts killed a dozen American troops and wounded more, the worst day of casualties for U.S. forces there in a decade.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said in remarks at the White House.

Read more: Kabul explosions: At least 72 dead, including U.S. military personnel, officials say

Biden said U.S. evacuations would continue. He gave no indication of a change in next Tuesday’s U.S. pullout target.

“I have also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing,” Biden said.

— Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland

© 2021 Reuters
