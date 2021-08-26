43-year-old arrested in Prince Edward County cashbox theft investigation

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they have made an arrest after a string of farm stand cashboxes were broken into earlier this week.

Police say 43-year-old Andrew Frost of Picton, Ont., has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 for the spree.

Global News spoke with one local farmer who said they heard of a total of eight farm stands that had their cashboxes broken into.

Global News was able to independently confirm four of those thefts. Police did not comment on the total number of farms targeted.

Police say Frost was released on an undertaking and will appear in a local court Sept. 29.

