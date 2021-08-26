Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canada ‘should be proud’ to raise flag again, O’Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

43-year-old arrested in Prince Edward County cashbox theft investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 3:59 pm
OPP say they have arrested a person allegedly responsible for a string of cashbox thefts in Prince Edward County. View image in full screen
OPP say they have arrested a person allegedly responsible for a string of cashbox thefts in Prince Edward County. Global Kingston

OPP say they have made an arrest after a string of farm stand cashboxes were broken into earlier this week.

Police say 43-year-old Andrew Frost of Picton, Ont., has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 for the spree.

Read more: Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened

Global News spoke with one local farmer who said they heard of a total of eight farm stands that had their cashboxes broken into.

Trending Stories

Global News was able to independently confirm four of those thefts. Police did not comment on the total number of farms targeted.

Police say Frost was released on an undertaking and will appear in a local court Sept. 29.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened' Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened
Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagRural Crime tagPrince Edward County tagPrince Edward County OPP tagcashbox theft tagcashbox thefts tagfarm stand theft tagPrince Edward County cashbox theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers