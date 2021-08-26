Another 25 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region Thursday as 4 outbreaks end

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 25 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday as it reported that four of seven active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area have ended.

The new COVID cases bring the total number in the area to 18,849 while also pushing the rolling seven-day average number of new cases back up to 18.6.

Meanwhile, the outbreaks involving the Rising Oaks Early Learning Centre in Cambridge, a Nazarene Christian congregation in Kitchener, a home daycare and a security firm have all been declared over.

This is the lowest total number of COVID-19 outbreaks the area has seen in months.

Waterloo Public Health also said that another 17 people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 18,407.

It has been more than a week since a COVID-19-related death was declared in the region, leaving the death toll at 288 including six this month.

The area is now up to 151 active COVID-19 cases, which is the highest total the area has seen since Aug. 4.

There are currently 10 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, with seven of those patients needing intensive care.

On the flip side, the region’s vaccination task force says there have now been 815,816 vaccinations done in the area, which is 1,423 more than reported on Wednesday.

It also says 395,461 people are now fully vaccinated, 975 more than was reported 24 hours earlier.

The agency says that 67.15 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated, a number that jumps to 77.99 per cent when you only consider those eligible to be vaccinated.

Of the 678 new cases recorded, the data showed 395 were unvaccinated people, 82 were partially vaccinated people and 141 were fully vaccinated people. For 60 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Thursday’s report, 144 cases were recorded in Toronto, 102 in Peel Region, 97 in York Region, 78 in Windsor-Essex and 51 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,472 as no new deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues