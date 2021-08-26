18-year-old charged with going 175 km/h on Highway 6 in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say an 18-year-old was caught going way too fast on Highway 6 through Guelph.

In a news release on Thursday, police said an officer conducting radar near Laird Road on Aug. 21 clocked a southbound vehicle going 175 km/h at around 9 a.m.

The speed limit on that stretch of Highway 6 is 80 km/h.

Police say the young man has been charged with stunt driving. His licence was also suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The Puslinch, Ont. teen will make a court appearance on Sept. 18.

