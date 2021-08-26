Menu

Crime

18-year-old charged with going 175 km/h on Highway 6 in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation' Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation
In an effort to crack down on stunt driving and street racing, new rules across Ontario are now in effect. Under the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, it also calls for stricter licence suspensions and increased vehicle impoundment periods. Frazer Snowdon reports. – Jul 1, 2021

Wellington County OPP say an 18-year-old was caught going way too fast on Highway 6 through Guelph.

In a news release on Thursday, police said an officer conducting radar near Laird Road on Aug. 21 clocked a southbound vehicle going 175 km/h at around 9 a.m.

Read more: Stronger stunt, aggressive driving penalties starting to come into effect across Ontario

The speed limit on that stretch of Highway 6 is 80 km/h.

Police say the young man has been charged with stunt driving. His licence was also suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The Puslinch, Ont. teen will make a court appearance on Sept. 18.

