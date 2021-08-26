Mount Law fire spreads after winds and planned ignition

The Mount Law fire took a turn for the worse last night, though fire crews were able to get to it fast.
The wildfire that’s burning alongside Highway 97 C near Peachland and West Kelowna jumped its boundaries early Thursday after strong winds and some planned ignitions.
“Unfortunately, a small spot fire occurred in the area to the south of the highway, and crews including the local fire department have (been working in the area) this morning,” BC Wildfire said in its morning update.
“We also had a small spot fire start on the eastern side of Drought Creek and crews are currently conducting direct attack on this area. Large Air Tankers may be used throughout the day to assist with containing the spread of this spot to the east.”
BC Wildfire and emergency crews from West Kelowna and Peachland have been actively fighting the fire since 2 a.m., the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said.
Helicopters are currently supporting crews on the ground. Additional air support is expected with the goal of maintaining established fire guards, the EOC said.
No additional evacuation orders or alerts have been prompted by the increased activity of the wildfire and Highway 97C has been reduced to a single lane traffic flow in each direction for the safety of emergency crews and motorists.
The fire is estimated at 930 hectares and remains out of control.
