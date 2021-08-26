Menu

Canada

Mount Law fire spreads after winds and planned ignition

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:57 pm
Flames from the Mount Law blaze on Friday night. View image in full screen
Flames from the Mount Law blaze on Friday night. Brenda Hauser

The Mount Law fire took a turn for the worse last night, though fire crews were able to get to it fast.

The wildfire that’s burning alongside Highway 97 C near Peachland and West Kelowna jumped its boundaries early Thursday after strong winds and some planned ignitions.

Read more: Hand ignitions planned for Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

“Unfortunately, a small spot fire occurred in the area to the south of the highway, and crews including the local fire department have (been working in the area) this morning,” BC Wildfire said in its morning update.

“We also had a small spot fire start on the eastern side of Drought Creek and crews are currently conducting direct attack on this area. Large Air Tankers may be used throughout the day to assist with containing the spread of this spot to the east.”

Read more: Fatigued B.C. firefighters get help back at camp as marathon wildfire season takes its toll

BC Wildfire and emergency crews from West Kelowna and Peachland have been actively fighting the fire since 2 a.m., the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said.

Helicopters are currently supporting crews on the ground. Additional air support is expected with the goal of maintaining established fire guards, the EOC said.

Click to play video: 'Evacuated B.C. couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire' Evacuated B.C. couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire
Evacuated B.C. couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire

No additional evacuation orders or alerts have been prompted by the increased activity of the wildfire and Highway 97C has been reduced to a single lane traffic flow in each direction for the safety of emergency crews and motorists.

The fire is estimated at 930 hectares and remains out of control.

